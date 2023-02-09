Hyattsville man pleads guilty in COVID-19 emergency relief benefits fraud scheme

BALTIMORE — A Maryland man has pled guilty in a COVID-19 relief fraud scheme that roped in $1.3 million in emergency relief benefits.

The CARES Act, enacted in March 2020, provided emergency financial assistance to Americans suffering from the economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. It expanded states' ability to provide unemployment insurance for many workers impacted by the pandemic, including for workers who were not ordinarily eligible for unemployment benefits.

Njokem and his co-conspirators collected victims' personally identifiable information, without their knowledge or consent, then used it to submit fraudulent applications for unemployment insurance benefits across multiple states.

In total, the victims applied for at least $1,313,325 in fraudulent benefits.

Njokem's is facing between 24 and 70 months in federal prison, and his sentencing has is scheduled for May 17.

Anyone with information about allegations of attempted fraud involving COVID-19 can report it to HSI by calling the HSI tip line at 866-347-2423. The HSI tip line is manned 24 hours a day.