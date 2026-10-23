Maryland hunter rescued after dangling upside down from tree stand in Allegany County

Maryland State Police helped rescue a hunter who was dangling upside down after falling from a tree stand in Allegany County.

State police said county officials contacted their Aviation Command shortly before noon Thursday and reported the hunter was suspended in the air somewhere in Jackson Mountain.

State and county law enforcement teamed up to fly a helicopter over the mountain, where they deployed two first responders with specialized rescue equipment onto the ground.

Maryland State Police helped rescue a hunter who was dangling upside down after falling from a tree stand in Allegany County. Maryland State Police

The first responders then worked for about 25 minutes to lower the hunter down from his tree stand.

They were all hoisted back onto the helicopter, and the hunter was taken to a Cumberland hospital for treatment. There was no word on the extent of his injuries.

State police said fire departments from Barton, Frostburg, Lonaconing, LaVale, Midland, Mount Savage, Shaft, and Westernport also helped with the rescue, along with the Allegany Department of Emergency Services.

"The MSPAC has served Maryland citizens since 1970 and operates a fleet of 10 Leonardo AW139 helicopters from seven bases throughout the State. Each aircraft provides coverage 24/7/365 to Maryland residents and visitors," state police said in a news release. "The MSPAC missions include medevac, law enforcement, search and rescue, homeland security, and disaster assessment. The success of the missions relies heavily on the cooperative efforts of local fire, rescue, and EMS and law enforcement."