Hundreds of people participate in Walk a Mile in Their Shoes fundraiser to support abuse survivors

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore County residents and community members laced up their shoes on Saturday morning and took strides for abuse survivors.

Every year, the Greater Baltimore Medical Center in Towson hosts a walk to raise money for the part of the center that treats victims of sexual assault, child abuse, domestic violence and human trafficking.

More than 350 people registered to take strides in the Walk a Mile in Their Shoes fundraiser.

It's a tradition that started eight years ago for the purpose of raising money for the Sexual Assault Forensic Examination and Domestic Violence Program for abuse survivors.

"I think it's more than just a walk." Laura Clary, the clinical program manager, said. "I really think it's an awareness event. I think that it really shows that the Baltimore County and the GBMC really stand behind survivors."

For the first time, the fundraiser added fun-themed gift baskets to raffle off. Some of the gift baskets contained tickets to see Ravens and Orioles games—and there was even one with kit for at-home pampering.

Among the items in the raffle gift baskets, there was a painting created by an adolescent victim, who is a part of the art therapy program at the center.

More than a dozen forensic nurses, victim advocates and child abuse interventionists work with about 400 victims a year at the center.

"That number it's scary to hear because as many victims as we work with. . . . there are even more victims out there," Greg Shaffer, a member of the Walk a Mile committee, said. "So, a big part of what we hope happens is that through programs like this that we are part of the solution, and we are helping these problems go away."

One of the newest additions they installed at the center's campus is a glass wall with the names of donors etched in to pay tribute to survivors and victims of abuse.

"Each day, you look over and it just makes you happy that GBMC was able to do this," Shaffer said. "We're really excited to keep building this program. We're advocates for them."

This year, GMBC raised more than $113,000 to keep its doors open year-round.

"It allows us to provide everything we do free of charge," Clary said. "So, that no one walks through our doors ever receives a bill."

Anyone who missed the fundraiser but would still like to donate to the center can make a donation online.