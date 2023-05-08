Hundreds of citations given, 34 impaired drivers arrested during Maryland dangerous driving operation

BALTIMORE - Law enforcement officers issued nearly 800 citations and arrested 34 impaired drivers during a dangerous driving operation on Maryland streets and highways during Cinco de Mayo weekend.

The operation was through Maryland State Police's partnership with law enforcement throughout the state.

"Enforcement efforts were concentrated on driving behaviors that often lead to injuries or fatalities such as aggressive, distracted and impaired driving," Maryland State Police said.

Five drivers were arrested for outstanding warrants.

The initiative was conducted late Friday night through early Saturday morning.

More than 80 police and civilian employees coordinated collectively on Interstate 95 and its feeder routes from the Delaware to Virginia state lines.

The operation included the Capital Beltway and Baltimore Beltway, along with I-70, I-83, I-795, and I-270. Police also patrolled Maryland Routes 29, 32, 40, 97, 4, 5, 202 and other heavily-traveled corridors throughout the state.