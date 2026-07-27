Humidity and Storm Risk Increases across Maryland through Wednesday

A few storms will be possible later today with the afternoon heating and humidity on the rise. High temperatures this afternoon should reach into the mid 80s with a few upper 80s farther inland. A passing thunderstorm and isolate showers are possible through evening as overnight lows drop back into the 60s.

Severe storm chances increasing for Tuesday

The First Alert Weather Team is monitoring the risk of stronger storms Tuesday during the day and evening. Some of the Tuesday storms will bring gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Tuesday has been declared a First Alert Weather Day. Another shot of storms will be possible for Wednesday afternoon and early evening.

Hot weather returns to Maryland by the weekend

Late week temperatures will be trending up reaching the 90s by the weekend. Highs are expected to reach near 90 in some areas on Saturday and hover near 90 through the early part of the following week. Thunderstorm chances remain around for the weekend as well.



