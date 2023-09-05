Watch CBS News
Human remains found in Southwest Baltimore, police say

BALTIMORE - Human remains were found Tuesday afternoon in Southwest Baltimore, according to police.

The body, which hasn't been identified, appeared to have been at the 800 block of North Fremont Avenue for some time, police said.

Officers were called just before 5 p.m. for a body that had been found. 

The Medical Examiner's Office took the human remains to conduct an autopsy to determine the cause of death and identify the body.

Homicide detectives ask anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2411 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

First published on September 5, 2023 / 7:19 PM

