Howard tennis team says UMD apology falls short after racist tournament flier

The University of Maryland is pledging to address racism on campus after suspending its club tennis team over a flier depicting Ku Klux Klan members on a Maryland flag. But students at Howard University say the school needs to do more than apologize.

UMD officials called the image "awful and unacceptable" and said they are committed to acknowledging the harm it caused and educating the campus community.

"I can't be silent. People need to be aware of it," said Toni Rachal, president of Howard University's tennis club.

Rachal said she received the flier from the University of Maryland's club tennis team ahead of a tournament. It featured a Maryland flag altered to show people wearing KKK hoods.

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"I wish I could say I was surprised, but I've played tennis my whole life competitively in the South, where I've dealt with a lot of racism," Rachal said.

The incident prompted UMD to suspend its club tennis team indefinitely and refer the matter to the University of Maryland Police Department and the Office of Student Conduct.

In a statement to students, UMD President Darryll Pines reiterated the university's condemnation of the image and said the school plans to work with campus groups and provide sensitivity training to the tennis team.

But Howard club tennis players say safeguards should already be in place to prevent incidents like this.

"At Howard, for instance, there are procedures that had to be put in place in order to have events like this," said Kobii Forney, a Howard University club tennis player. "You have to upload the media you're going to share, you have to say the details of what you're going to do, and you have to share it with the campus liaison."

Howard students call for further accountability

In addition to sensitivity training, Howard's club tennis team is calling for a public apology from UMD's team and a donation of tournament funds to a local museum focused on African American history and culture.

Howard University President Dr. Wayne A. I. Frederick also condemned the imagery and expressed support for the students who participated in the tournament.

"There is no place for racism, intimidation, or imagery rooted in hatred and racial violence in collegiate athletics, on our campuses, or anywhere in our society," Frederick stated. "We stand firmly in support of our students who participated in the tournament."

Rachal said she hopes UMD follows through on its commitments, adding that the apology the Howard team has received so far falls short of addressing the harm caused.

"It was not very thoughtful," Rachal said. "It was short, and they didn't take too much accountability."

Howard University said it will work with UMD as the investigation continues.