Howard County's Guaranteed Basic Income Program is looking for its next cohort

After first rolling out the program last year, Howard County is looking for families that could use a helping hand.

The Guaranteed Basic Income program is run in partnership between the Community Action Council of Howard County (CAC) and Howard County Government.

How it works

The next round will include 25 families, up from 20 in the first cohort.

Every month, the participating families will receive $500 in cash, $500 deposited into a credit union account, and have access to financial literacy classes.

Tracy Broccolino, CAC president, said the first cohort expressed interest in financial education.

"They did tell us [how they wanted to] learn how to better manage their money," Broccolino said.

To be eligible, families have to have at least one child 17 years old or younger in their household, as well as earn between 150% to 300% of the federal poverty level.

Broccolino said the impact with the first cohort was palpable.

"They told us they were able to pay down debt," Broccolino said. "They were able to increase their employment opportunities. They were able to pay their bills on time. We had a few families who told us they were able to eat more than one meal a day."

Families in the first cohort will be able to continue in the program for six months.

Applications to be in the second cohort are due Friday, May 29. You can learn more here.