Maryland woman accused of ramming Virginia State Police vehicle, leading troopers on chase

A Howard County woman was arrested for ramming into a Virginia State Police vehicle and leading troopers on a chase into Maryland early Monday, according to the Maryland State Police.

Maryland State Police said 24-year-old Naturi Michon Hayes, from Elkridge, rammed into the patrol car, causing it to hit a concrete barrier, before driving away through Prince George's and Howard counties.

Hayes has been charged with first-degree assault, attempt by driver to elude uniformed police, failure to stop after accident involving damage, aggressive and reckless driving, and other traffic-related charges.

The chase and arrest

Maryland State Police were notified around midnight on Dec. 29 that Virginia state troopers were involved in a chase that crossed into Maryland on the Woodrow Wilson Bridge.

Officers said that the vehicle, driven by Hayes, rammed into a Virginia State Police marked vehicle when she was in Maryland. Troopers followed the driver into Howard County, where she crashed in the area of Washington Boulevard and Meadowridge Road.

State Police said Hayes was arrested after she got out of the vehicle and attempted to run away.

The Virginia State Trooper was treated at a hospital for minor injuries.