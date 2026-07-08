Airbag thefts are down in Howard County, but thieves are keeping active

Nearly 20 airbags were ripped from cars in Columbia and Ellicott City recently in the latest showing of a crime trend that often has national ties.

However, despite the rashes of thefts here and there, Howard County Police data shows airbag thefts have been on a downward trend in the last couple of years.

Police, as well as an expert with AAA, say the black market for stolen airbags ebbs and flows. But either way, when someone's car is hit, it can be an expensive fix.

Here's what the data says

The latest slew of airbag thefts happened on nine different streets sometime last Thursday night into last Friday morning.

These are the nine locations that were hit:

5900 block of Turnabout Lane, Columbia, 21044

5200 block of Brook Way, Columbia, 21044

8300 block of Tamar Drive, Columbia, 21045

8600 block of Cobblefield Drive, Columbia, 21045

8700 block of Hayshed Lane, Columbia, 21045

8800 block of Spiral Cut, Columbia, 21045

8900 block of Tamar Drive, Columbia, 21045

8300 block of Montgomery Run Road, Ellicott City, 21043

8500 block of Falls Run Road, Ellicott City, 21043

Ben Perricone, a territory manager for AAA Mid-Atlantic, said the number of thefts often correlates to the demand for airbags.

"An airbag, normal retail, can be up to $1,000, depending on the make and model of the vehicle," he said. "A stolen airbag can go anywhere from $200-$500."

So far in 2026, 98 airbags have been stolen, according to Howard County Police data. That's compared to the 150 that were stolen throughout the year in 2025.

In 2024, 306 airbags were stolen. That year, police arrested a Baltimore man and teen who were caught with 31 stolen airbags. At least nine of them were stolen in Howard County.

As for who's buying the stolen airbags, Perricone and police say chop shops and even some repair shops buy them.

What to know about replacing a stolen airbag

If your airbag is stolen, Perricone says the most reliable source for a replacement is your car dealership.

Repair shops can also be a good place for a replacement. However, according to Perricone, it requires you to act a little smarter.

"If you take it to an independent [repair shop], whether it's a collision shop or a repair shop, you want to be a good consumer," Perricone said. "Ask for [the shop's] reciepts, and make sure you're getting a brand new and original airbag."

Perricone adds it's smart to not look for cheaper alternatives. It can lead to you getting a stolen airbag or one that's defective.

"Is your family worth a couple of bucks of savings? That's being blunt and brutal. Where do you want to save money? Not in an airbag," he said.

When it comes to prevention, Perricone recommends getting a steering wheel lock installed. Otherwise, keep your doors locked and valuables out of sight.