Howard County resident fights to keep go-kart track on property despite community complaints

Howard County resident fights to keep go-kart track on property

HIGHLAND -- A Howard County man's property has been stirring controversy ever since he built a go-kart race track for his son.

There's an effort to get it removed by concerned neighbors, bolstered by a community organization.

Building the race track

Chris Siperko's son, Achilles, developed a love for racing two years ago. Siperko wanted to be sure his son could be as successful as possible.

"Every weekend, we travel to Florida and he gets coaching," Siperko said. "That's where he's developing his craft."

Siperko wanted his son to develop that craft closer to home. Since he had the space on his property, he thought why not at home?

"Like any other sport, to be good, it's something you have to constantly be doing," Siperko said.

Construction for the race track started in December 2023 and wrapped by January. It's around a half-mile long and about 24 feet wide.

Before getting it built, Siperko said he did his due diligence. He searched online for what permits he needed and claimed he didn't find anything.

He also asked the paving company he eventually hired.

"The paving company said, 'It's your property. You don't need a permit. If it touches the driveway, which touches the main road, then you need permits. But, if it's in your field, you don't need a permit,'" Siperko said. "I still believe that."

Neighbors file complaints

It didn't take long for complaints to be filed against Siperko's track and a Howard County inspection concluded the track violated zoning and subdivision codes.

The Greater Highland Crossroads Association is calling for the track's removal, saying there are concerns of environmental damage and noise.

The GHCA works to monitor development in the area.

"The GHCA board has voted to support the immediate neighbors and strongly oppose approval of this inappropriate, illegal use in our Rural Residential Zone," a statement signed by GHCA chairman Dan O'Leary reads. "We are sympathetic that a family has gotten itself in such a financial and emotional situation."

Gearing up for hearings

Siperko said his lawyer is working to get hearings scheduled with the county to hopefully keep track. His wife created a Change.org petition to rally support, it has more than 2,200 signatures as of Monday afternoon.

"If we wanted to swim, or play tennis, basketball, all of that is there for him, but he doesn't. He wants to drive," Siperko said.

The first county hearing on the track won't happen until after the new year.