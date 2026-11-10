Howard County recommends major changes to crisis response after deadly shooting of man with autism

Howard County officials are recommending major changes to how police and emergency responders handle mental health and disability-related crises following the deadly police shooting of a 25-year-old man with autism.

The recommendations come from a task force created by County Executive Calvin Ball in May, following the March 1 shooting death of Alexander LaMorie outside his Columbia apartment building, Patuxent Commons.

Three Howard County police officers shot and killed LaMorie, who was armed with a knife. He had initially called 911 late Feb. 28, reporting that someone he was communicating with on Telegram was blackmailing him.

Officers later found LaMorie in the apartment complex parking lot. He was shot 12 times after approaching officers and failing to drop the knife despite repeated commands.

The Maryland Attorney General's Office later determined the officers would not face criminal charges.

The Task Force on Disability Inclusion, Safety and Crisis Response brought together local and state government officials, nonprofit organizations, clinicians, disability advocates and people with lived experience to identify ways to improve crisis response.

Over the course of its work, the task force held six sessions, heard from national and regional experts, reviewed crisis response models in neighboring jurisdictions and examined Howard County's existing policies and practices.

The group focused on four areas: employee training; education, outreach and partnerships; on-scene response procedures; and emergency response and prevention.

Key recommendations

The task force outlined four major priorities for Howard County:

Meaningful disability inclusion: Involve people with disabilities, neurodivergent individuals and disability community representatives in all stages of crisis response planning, decision-making and implementation.

Safer crisis response options: Embed the Mobile Crisis Team into 911 dispatch operations around the clock, with increased overnight staffing between 11 p.m. and 6 a.m. The task force also recommends developing alternative response models that prioritize mental health professionals over police in appropriate situations, along with requiring less-lethal tools, training and clear use-of-force policies.

Comprehensive training: Require ongoing, collaborative disability and behavioral health training for police, fire and EMS personnel, Mobile Crisis Team members and other county employees. Training should emphasize communication strategies and de-escalation.

Leadership and accountability: Establish transparent data collection and public reporting, while continuing the task force's work through a subgroup responsible for monitoring implementation and holding the county accountable.

"I would like to thank all Task Force members for their hard work to develop practical ways that the County can strengthen its crisis response system for people with disabilities and neurodivergent individuals," Ball said.

"The safety, health, and wellbeing of this population is held in high value by all of us who serve in County government as well as all the members who committed to working together on this effort."

Melissa Rosenberg, executive director of the Autism Society of Maryland, said the recommendations are an important step toward preventing similar tragedies.

"The Task Force worked to identify meaningful ways to improve crisis response and prevent future tragedies following the death of Alex LaMorie," Rosenberg said.

She said continued commitment from the next county administration will be critical to implementing the recommendations, along with meaningful leadership and oversight from people with disabilities.

"Alex's death continues to weigh heavily on our community, and the Autism Society of Maryland remains committed to working with the County and community partners to turn these recommendations into lasting change," Rosenberg said.

What Howard County says it has already done

County officials also highlighted several existing efforts aimed at improving interactions between first responders and people with disabilities and neurodivergent individuals.

Those efforts include:

Purchasing 200 TASER devices to give officers alternatives when responding to dangerous and unpredictable situations.

Promoting a confidential 911 flagging program that allows dispatchers and responding officers to access information about an individual's communication style, potential triggers and strategies to help de-escalate a situation.

Expanding the department's dedicated officer liaison program to encourage two-way communication and collaboration.

Reviewing critical incident training for officers to identify opportunities for continued improvement.

Howard County Police Department Colonel Terrence Benn said task force members brought clinical and practical expertise, as well as personal experiences, to the discussions.

"Members brought a range of experiences and perspectives to this important work," Benn said. "We thank them all for their time, contributions, and valuable perspectives on protecting the safety of people with disabilities and neurodivergent individuals."