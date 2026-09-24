Howard County police investigate social media threats to several schools

School officials in Howard County have confirmed that a series of threats circulating on social media have been made against several area schools in recent days and they are working with police to investigate.

A statement was issued on Wednesday by the Howard County Public School System (HCPSS) saying it was aware of the threats, which it said did "not appear credible." However, HCPSS added that officials are nevertheless considering them "with utmost seriousness."

"Partnering with federal law enforcement and the Howard County Police Department, safety measures have and are being taken, including monitoring and investigating threats," the statement said.

Ensuring the safety of all students and staff remains "our highest priority," the district said, adding that school counselors and staff were prepared Thursday to meet with any students who were in need of support.

At least two high schools targeted

Two Howard County schools -- Guilford Park High School and Howard High School -- were identified as having threats made against them.

The principals of both schools issued statements Thursday to staff and family members of students on the latest threats.

The principal of Guilford Park High School, Josh Wasilewski, said the online posts included a bomb threat directed at multiple area high schools, including Guilford Park High School.

"HCPSS and law enforcement have evaluated the posts and indicated that the threat does not appear to be credible," the statement said. "However, all potential threats are taken with the utmost seriousness, and appropriate safety precautions remain in place."

A similar statement was sent by Howard High School Principal Allen Cosentino. It added that the school's School Resource Officer, representing the Howard County Police Department (HCPD), was working closely with the school's security personnel and administration officials to "continue to maintain a visible presence throughout the day."

School officials offer digital safety tips to families

Both schools offered families tips to help them maintain digital safety:

Report, Don't Repost: Remind your student that sharing or screenshotting concerning posts online can hinder law enforcement investigations and cause unnecessary fear. Encourage them to report anything suspicious directly to a trusted adult, school official, or law enforcement.

Protect Personal Information: Encourage students never to share passwords, verification codes, daily schedules, or personal identifying details publicly on social media.

Avoid Unfamiliar Links: Remind students not to click on unknown links, QR codes, or attachments shared from accounts they do not recognize.

In June, two Howard County schools announced they were taking extra precautions after several online threats were made.

Those threats targeted Reservoir High School and Clarksville Middle School. One of the incidents included a bomb threat that forced the evacuation of Reservoir High.