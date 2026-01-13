No charges for Howard County Police officer who fatally shot spear-wielding man accused of stabbing brother

A Howard County Police officer will not face criminal charges after he shot and killed a man who was wielding a double-edged spear in June, according to the Maryland Attorney General's Office.

The shooting occurred after police said the man, 23-year-old Micah Booker, stabbed his 26-year-old brother in their Columbia home.

According to officials, Booker admitted to the stabbing during a call with 911 dispatchers.

The AG decided not to seek charges against the involved police officer following an investigation by the AG's Independent Investigations Division.

Fatal police shooting

According to the AG's office, Howard County officers responded to the reported stabbing on June 9 in the area of Oakland Mills Road and Carters Lane.

During the call with dispatchers, officials said Booker shared a description of himself, his location and said he was armed with multiple items.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found Booker holding a spear. An officer commanded Booker to drop the weapon, but he did not comply, according to the AG's office.

Booker instead charged toward the officer with the spear in hand, the AG's office said. The officer then fired their weapon, hitting Booker.

First responders provided immediate medical aid, but Booker died on the scene, according to officials.

Booker's brother was taken to a hospital in critical condition, and no officers were injured during the response.

The IID finished its investigation on Jan. 2, determining that the involved officer did not commit a crime under Maryland law.