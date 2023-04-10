Watch CBS News
Howard County Police offering $2,500 reward in Columbia shooting

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE — Howard County Police are offering a $2,500 reward for information in relation to the non-deadly shooting of a 15-year-old boy last Thursday.  

Around 1:55 a.m. On April 6, police responded to a parking lot in the 10400 block of Hickory Ridge Road after reports of a shooting.   

When they arrived, they found a 15-year-old boy with multiple gunshot wounds.    

Police do not believe the shooting was random, and are conducing an investigation.  

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 410-313-STOP or submit a tip to HCPDCrimeTips@howardcountymd.gov

CBS Baltimore Staff
First published on April 10, 2023 / 12:00 PM

