15-year-old boy shot near Hickory Ridge Road in Howard County

BALTIMORE — A 15-year-old boy was injured after being shot overnight in Columbia in Howard County, Howard County Police said.

Around 1:55 a.m. Police responded to a parking lot in the 10400 block of Hickory Ridge Road. After reports of a shooting

When they arrived, they found a 15-year-old boy with multiple gunshot wounds.

He was transported to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center and is in stable condition.

Police do not believe the shooting was random, and are conducing an investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 410-313-STOP or submit a tip to HCPDCrimeTips@howardcountymd.gov