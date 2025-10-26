Man killed in Howard County crash after driving away from attempted traffic stop, police say

A man died in a crash after driving away from an attempted traffic stop Sunday morning on Route 29 in Howard County, police said.

The driver crashed his Honda Accord into a utility pole on Rogers Avenue in Ellicott City after fleeing an officer in an unmarked Howard County Police Department vehicle, who attempted to conduct a traffic stop.

Police said the officer deactivated the emergency equipment and did not initiate a pursuit. A short time later, the driver was pronounced dead at the scene after crashing into the utility pole, according to police.

Rogers Avenue was closed near Faber Way for about six hours.