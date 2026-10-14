Howard County police investigate burglaries at 9 businesses across county

Howard County police are investigating a string of burglaries that targeted nine businesses across the county Sunday night into early Monday morning.

Investigators believe two suspects, who were seen traveling in a vehicle, were responsible for the break-ins. Police are asking residents and business owners to check their security cameras for footage that could help identify them.

The burglaries spanned Howard County, from Columbia and Clarksville to Elkridge, Ellicott City, Fulton and Highland. The businesses targeted included liquor stores, restaurants, and gas stations.

9 businesses targeted across Howard County

Police said the following businesses were burglarized:

Columbia: Cash and drinks were stolen from Pizza Boli's on Oakland Mills Road.

Cash and drinks were stolen from Pizza Boli's on Oakland Mills Road. Clarksville: Lottery tickets were stolen from 108 Wine & Spirits on Clarksville Pike. Cash, a safe and alcohol were taken from Village Liquors on the same road.

Lottery tickets were stolen from 108 Wine & Spirits on Clarksville Pike. Cash, a safe and alcohol were taken from Village Liquors on the same road. Elkridge: Cash was stolen from America's Best Wings on Montgomery Road, and alcohol was taken from Howard Wine & Spirits on Hearthside Way.

Cash was stolen from America's Best Wings on Montgomery Road, and alcohol was taken from Howard Wine & Spirits on Hearthside Way. Ellicott City: Cash, cigarettes and alcohol were stolen from Olde Tyme Liquors on Triadelphia Road.

Cash, cigarettes and alcohol were stolen from Olde Tyme Liquors on Triadelphia Road. Fulton: Cash and tobacco products were stolen from High's on Lime Kiln Road. A McDonald's in the 8100 block of Westside Boulevard was also burglarized, with a cash register targeted.

Cash and tobacco products were stolen from High's on Lime Kiln Road. A McDonald's in the 8100 block of Westside Boulevard was also burglarized, with a cash register targeted. Highland: Alcohol was stolen from Highland Wine & Spirits on Clarksville Pike.

Security video shows masked suspect breaking into liquor store

For some business owners, the burglaries are part of a frustrating pattern of crime that has repeatedly affected small businesses.

Mr. Shah, the owner of Olde Tyme Liquors in Ellicott City, said several of his convenience and liquor stores have been targeted before.

"It is frustrating. We work hard for every penny, and then they just come and take the stuff," Shah said.

Security video obtained by WJZ shows a masked man smashing the front door of 108 Wine & Spirits in Clarksville. The suspect runs inside, grabs rolls of lottery tickets, stuffs them into a bag and runs out.

Kevin Jo, the store's owner, said the burglary happened in a matter of seconds.

"It's very unusual to happen to us, and I really worry about the store, and then hopefully not anybody gets injured," Jo said. "They took like not even 30 seconds, like 10 seconds."

Business owners face costly repairs after break-ins

While stolen merchandise adds to their losses, business owners said the cost of repairing damaged storefronts can be even greater.

"Those items don't value that much, but the stress that I have to come in at 3 o'clock [in the morning] and clean up everything, plus my windows and doors cost a lot more than what they stole," Shah said. "It's a nightmare."

Business owners share security tips to prevent future burglaries

Business owners said they are sharing information and security tips with one another in hopes of preventing additional burglaries.

"We are trying to hope it's not going to happen to another liquor store," Jo said.

Shah said the problem extends beyond the recent string of break-ins.

"We have so many friends. They own retail stores, and it's happening all the time. This is nothing new," he said.

Police search for two suspects in burglary spree

Howard County police said investigators believe two suspects were responsible for the burglaries. The department is asking homeowners and business owners in the affected areas to review security footage that could help investigators trace the suspects' movements.

"We see the same suspects. We see the same vehicle, which we can't quite identify yet," said Seth Hoffman, a public information officer with the Howard County Police Department.

Police plan to expand access to security camera footage

Police also said businesses will soon be able to connect their security cameras to the department's Real Time Information Center, allowing investigators to monitor incidents as they unfold.

"That will give us another ability to be able to target these when they're happening," Hoffman said.

The department also offers security consultations to help businesses identify vulnerabilities and improve their safety measures.