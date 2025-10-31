Howard County police help return goats found on Main Street in Ellicott City

A Howard County Police officer responded to a call last weekend that really got his goat.

It happened in Ellicott City on Oct. 25.

The officer responded to a call just after 5 p.m. regarding two stary goats found that afternoon on Main Street.

The goats were found by two women. One posted on social media that the goats ran past her car and into the road. They stopped and ultimately managed to wrangle the goats, then called the police.

A responding officer captured the aftermath on bodycam video, and joined the goat rescuers for a photo.

Eventually, the owner of the goats showed up, Howard County Police said.

"You guys are so bad," she chided the goats. "You know you're bad, too ... How are we going to get you guys back?"

Another Howard County police corporal then helped escort the goats back where they belong.

"You never quite know what you'll encounter on a patrol shift in Ellicott City," Howard County police posted on social media.