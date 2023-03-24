Howard County Police to host steering wheel lock giveaway after string of Hyundai and Kia thefts

BALTIMORE — Howard County Police announced the closure of eight Hyundai and Kia theft vehicle cases, on Friday.

Xavier Noel Mitchell, a 19-year-old resident of Laurel, has been charged with seven vehicle thefts between August and October in Columbia, Laurel, and a neighboring jurisdiction.

In a separate incident, a 15-year-old boy was also charged in connection with a theft that occurred on March 16 in Columbia.

Police are advising residents to take necessary steps to reduce the likelihood of their vehicle becoming a target for car thieves.

Some measures that they suggest include using a steering wheel lock, parking in secured access lots or personal garages, and contacting Hyundai or Kia for information on their anti-theft software update. Residents are also encouraged to consider using tracking devices such as Apple AirTag's to make stolen vehicles easier to locate if stolen.

Free Steering Wheel Lock Giveaway

Detectives are continuing to conduct surveillance details in an effort to stem these types of thefts, and have organized a steering wheel lock giveaway for targeted vehicles.

Maryland residents who own a 2016-2021 Hyundai, or a 2011-2021 Kia that requires a traditional key to start, can pick up a free wheel lock at the Northern or Southern District Station Saturday, March 25 between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Individuals must present a license and registration to receive their lock.












