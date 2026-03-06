Howard County Executive to sign bills to support residents experiencing eviction, renew non-profit funding agreement

Howard County Executive Calvin Ball will sign two bills into law Friday aimed at supporting residents experiencing housing instability and renewing a multi-year grant for the county's Housing Commission.

The first bill, CB12-2026, increases the time when a notice must be given before an eviction is carried out. The second bill, CB11-2026, approves a multi-year grant agreement between the county and Housing Commission for funds related to the NonProfit Collaborative.

Eviction notices

Under CB12-2026, landlords will be required to provide a written notice to a tenant at least 14 days before a warrant of restitution is issued for an eviction.

The bill dictates that the landlord's notice must include the date when the eviction is scheduled to be executed. The notice must be sent in the mail, posted on the door of the leased unit, and sent by email or text if possible.

The notice must also include a link to a webpage where the tenant can find information related to the eviction. The webpage has to be maintained to provide current information. Each violation of the law could lead to a $500 fine.

Renewing multi-year funding

CB11-2026 approves a multi-year grant agreement with the county's Housing Commission to support office space for the NonProfit Collaborative. The group of 12 local non-profit service providers aims to make access easier for residents and enhance collaboration among other providers.

The Housing Commission leases office space to create a non-profit center, and subleases to the NonProfit Collaborative, according to the bill.

The multi-year agreement would provide $4,649,128 in rent subsidy for a 10-year lease agreement from 2027 to 2036. The county and the Housing Commission previously entered into a similar 10-year agreement, which expires in 2026.