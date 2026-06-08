2 Howard County middle school students charged after alleged robbery with knife

Two middle school students in Howard County are facing charges over an alleged crime on campus.

Police said a 13-year-old boy and a 14-year-old boy pulled out a knife and demanded money from a student at Mayfield Woods Middle School in Elkridge on June 4.

The teens are charged with robbery and assault. They were released to their families.

The school's principal sent a letter to families saying that a student brought a knife to school, but it didn't mention the alleged robbery. The weapon was found and confiscated, according to school officials.

"On behalf of our community, I greatly appreciate the individuals who brought this concern to the attention of the school administration," the school's principal stated in the letter. "Please remind your students to immediately report to a trusted adult if they hear or see something. The safety and security of our students, staff, and school community are always our top priorities."