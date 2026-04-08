New Howard County laws will allow for historic jail rehab, more affordable housing and religious advisory group

Howard County Executive Calvin Ball is set to sign three new bills into law Thursday morning.

The first bill will allow for the rehabilitation of a historic jail building, the second will create a new religious advisory commission, and the third will finalize an agreement that will bring more affordable housing to Columbia.

Howard County jail restoration

The first bill, CB18-026, will create a multi-year lease with Preservation Maryland for the restoration of the historic Howard County Jail located in Ellicott City.

The jail has not been used to hold anyone since the 1980s and has been vacant since 2008.

In October 2025, Preservation Maryland, which is dedicated to protecting the state's heritage, shared its plan to use the building as its headquarters.

The plan includes the addition of office and research space for the University of Maryland's School of Architecture, along with community meeting spaces.

The organization will enter into a long-term lease with the county for the building and the outside area.

Creating a faith advisory group

The second bill, CB20-2026, was approved by the county council unanimously as they sought to address issues of religious intolerance.

The measure will establish a permanent Interfaith Advisory Commission to provide advice, support dialogue and promote education related to different religious backgrounds and institutions.

The measure advances Howard County Executive Calvin Ball's Interfaith Action Plan, which analyzed 12 areas in an effort to ensure that all religious communities receive compassion, justice and care.

The Interfaith Advisory Commission would help to coordinate religious services, address the needs of at-risk communities, and provide a platform for education and awareness on integrating different traditions.

"The Interfaith Advisory Commission will be an invaluable tool to make strides toward reducing religious conflict and promoting peace locally by bridging divides between diverse communities and encouraging dialogue, combatting extremism, and building trust," the bill reads.

Members of the commission will include the Superintendent of Howard County Public Schools, the President of Howard County Community College, and the President of the Howard County Library System.

A minimum of 10 appointed members would also be required, with no more than four from the same religious group. This would include at least two members of the public and at least one student representative under the age of 19.

Affordable housing proposed for Columbia

The third bill, CR39-2026, will create a payment agreement between the county and Fall River Terrace LLC for an affordable housing community.

The 76-unit complex would be located in the 5500 block of Harpers Farm Road in Columbia, according to the bill.

Fifty units would have to be rented to households that earn below 80% of the median income for the Baltimore area; 25 units would be for residents that make less than 50% of the median income, and 26 units would be rented at market rates.

Under the bill, the company will receive a housing assistance contract to help subsidize rent for 25 units. The bill also approves a request for a payment-in-lieu-of-taxes (PILOT) agreement.

"The company has demonstrated to the county that an agreement for a PILOT is necessary to make the development economically feasible," the bill read.