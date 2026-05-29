Task force to support immigrant communities launched in Howard County

Howard County has launched a task force aimed at improving support for immigrant communities.

The new Immigrant Affairs Task Force, created through an executive order, was tasked with developing recommendations for the creation of an Office of Immigrant Affairs.

The move is the latest of the county's efforts to bolster support for its immigrant communities amid a federal crackdown on illegal immigration.

According to Howard County Executive Calvin Ball, the county is made up of nearly 32% foreign born residents, and nearly 120 languages are spoken.

"Howard County thrives on its diversity," Ball said. "A vital part of our country, our immigrant community members contribute to our local and state economy by strengthening Howard County's workforce, talent pipeline, and economic competitiveness."

Ball said the task force and Office of Immigrant Affairs will aim to increase access to county services, like health and social supports and resources.

The task force will analyze similar offices in neighboring counties and develop recommendations for a proposed structure, staffing and placement for the Office of Immigrant Affairs.

Through November 2026, the task force will make recommendations on five areas:

Education and outreach opportunities across government, schools, nonprofits, businesses and faith institutions Safety and stability strategies, including consumer fraud protection, law enforcement interactions and legal resources Government, health, social services and language access to determine how the office could address multilingual services and gaps in community needs Workforce development and economic mobility and how to coordinate the office to align with county programs Financial empowerment and consumer protection to determine how the office will increase services

The task force was directed to present its recommendations by November 2026 and will be dissolved by December 2026, according to Ball.