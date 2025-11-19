Howard County launches five-year plan to resolve homelessness

There's a five-year plan to end homelessness in Howard County, Executive Calvin Ball announced on Wednesday.

The "The Path Toward Zero: Howard County's Strategic Plan to End Homelessness" is a guideline aimed at resolving homelessness in the county.

The initiative is developed through a partnership between Howard County's Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD) and the Coalition to End Homelessness.

County leaders say the plan details the major goals and interventions to achieve "functional zero" over the next five years, when the number of people experiencing homelessness is consistently below the community's capacity to house them.

"The Path Toward Zero builds upon our progress already made and further lays the foundation for transformative, long-term solutions that ensure everyone in Howard County has a place to call home," Ball said in a statement. "I want to thank DHCD Director Kelly Cimino and the Coalition for their vision, persistence, and leadership in resolving homelessness in Howard County. Also, thank you to our committed partners – Grassroots Crisis Intervention, Bridges to Housing Stability, the Community Action Council of Howard County, the Howard County Housing Commission, and so many others who contributed to this comprehensive plan."

What's The Path Toward Zero include?

The county's plan includes DHCD's first non-congregate shelter along US 1 in Laurel, where Ball will break ground on the 20-room facility on December 3. The shelter will provide short-term private shelter, comprehensive assessments, and immediate referrals to housing and critical services.

The Grassroots Crisis Intervention's emergency shelter capacity will soon be completed, expanding to 88 beds. This project is increasing the capacity of the shelter by 72%.

Other projects included in The Path Toward Zero, according to Howard County, are: