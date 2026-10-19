Howard County Health Officer to retire at the end of the month

After serving as Howard County's Health Officer for more than a decade, Dr. Maura Rossman will be stepping down from her role at the end of October.

A Howard County Health Department spokeswoman confirmed Rossman's retirement to WJZ Monday.

Howard County Council will have an emergency legislative session Monday evening to vote on the nomination of an interim Health Officer, Antigone Vickery.

Vickery is the current Deputy Health Officer for the county.

Rossman's tenure

Rossman first joined the county health department in 2007, before being appointed as Health Officer in 2012.

Under her leadership, she launched a number of programs and initiatives, including school-based wellness centers, the county CAREAPP, and the PEACE Project for maternal health. She also worked through numerous public health emergencies, including outbreaks of Zika, Ebola, as well as the COVID-19 pandemic.

Before she worked in Howard County, Rossman served as the Medical Director of School Health in the Baltimore City Health Department for ten years.