Howard County announces programs to support federal workers amid government shutdown

Howard County Executive Calvin Ball announced Monday a series of programs to help federal workers facing financial hardship from the ongoing government shutdown, including foreclosure prevention aid, food distribution, and utility assistance.

Foreclosure prevention and housing aid

Howard County residents who are two to six months behind on mortgage payments and earn no more than 100% of the county's area median income can now apply for help through the county's Foreclosure Prevention Program, the county said.

The county recently lowered the eligibility threshold, so residents can apply after missing two mortgage payments, rather than three.

Ball said the county continues to use $1 million from the Housing Opportunities Trust Fund to keep residents in their homes. Over the past 18 months, officials said the program has provided more than $311,000 to bring 30 households current on their mortgages and prevent foreclosure, according to the county.

Food, utility, and school meal assistance

The Community Action Council of Howard County is offering pre-bagged food staples twice a month to federal employees with valid ID. Terminated federal workers may receive food for up to three months.

Families who have lost pay may apply for the Free and Reduced-Price Meals (FARMS) program through the Howard County Public School System. Those who normally wouldn't qualify may be eligible for the rest of the school year.

BGE is waiving late fees and offering flexible payment plans for affected customers, and the county will not cut off water services for furloughed residents.

Howard County's Department of Community Resources and Services is providing case management, benefits counseling and food delivery for older adults and families. The Department of Recreation and Parks is offering flexible payment plans for recreational classes and facility use.

Additional support, workshops and job aid

Two free workshops will be held at the Howard County Library's Central Branch:

"Build Your Budget" on Oct. 14, hosted by Educational Systems Federal Credit Union.

"Landlord-Tenant: Know Your Rights" on Oct. 27, hosted by the Office of Consumer Protection.

The Howard County Economic Development Authority will host a Business Resource Expo on Oct. 23 to connect small business owners with lenders, technical experts and local programs. The Office of Workforce Development continues to provide career coaching, job search help, and skills training for residents seeking new or temporary employment.