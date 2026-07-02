Video shows Howard County burglary suspect arrested after reporting his car was stolen

A man suspected of a burglary at a Howard County Verizon Wireless store was arrested moments later after he reported to police that his vehicle was stolen.

A video shared by the Howard County Police Department shows the interaction between the suspect and the officers outside a nearby business around 5:30 a.m. on Thursday, June 25.

Police visited the Verizon store in the 9300 block of Baltimore National Pike in Ellicott City and found the window had been shattered.

Don't you hate it when your car gets stolen while you're committing a burglary?



Great work by PFC Buchanan connecting the dots to the burglary across the street when this suspect called to report his car was stolen.



Karma, indeed. pic.twitter.com/TzihxyKjXH — Howard County Police Department (@HCPDNews) July 2, 2026

Officers then asked the suspect why his hand was bleeding and then put him in handcuffs.

The video shows the suspect saying he wasn't at a Verizon store before he was placed into the police vehicle. Police shared a video of the break-in.

"That's some karma right there," the officer is heard saying.