Howard County teacher arrested on child pornography charges, school officials say

BALTIMORE -- A Howard County high school teacher has been arrested on child pornography charges, school district officials said Thursday.

Lawrence Costella, a special education teacher at Atholton High School, was arrested Wednesday in Baltimore County, Principal Robert Motley said in a letter to the school community.

The 32-year-old is charged with three counts each of possession of child pornography and distribution of child pornography, according to court records. He lives in Reisterstown, the records say.

The teacher did undergo a criminal background check, fingerprinting and reference check when they were hired, Motley said.

Costella has now been placed on administrative leave and is barred from school grounds, pending an investigation. He was in his second year at the school, Motley said.

"Our parents entrust us to keep our children safe, and that responsibility is our top priority," Howard County Public Schools Superintendent Michael Martirano said in a statement. "Though it's important to allow the legal process to play out, I am extremely disturbed as a result of learning of these charges.

The superintendent asked parents to encourage their children to tell a trusted adult if "anyone ever behaves or speaks to them in a way that causes them to feel uncomfortable, whether it is a neighbor, family member, coach, daycare provider, or staff member at their school."

