Howard County announces new program to improve access to maternal health resources

BALTIMORE -- Howard County officials announced Wednesday a new program that will help improve public access to child and maternal health resources.

According to the Howard County Health Department, the Perinatal Equity and Care for Everyone (P.E.A.C.E.) project is a response to rising rates of maternal mortality in Maryland, and in the United States.

The program will provide clients, families, and health care professionals with information about pre-natal, postpartum, and infant resources in Howard County.

The service, which is available to all pregnant and postpartum individuals, is provided at no cost, the Howard County Health Department said.

"Through our record funding of $3 million over the last two fiscal years, we are doing our part to provide more access to quality prenatal and maternal health care," County Executive Calvin Ball said. "We cannot be complacent while disturbing trends in maternal deaths rise, and this is an important step in building a healthier community for all."

Funding for the P.E.A.C.E. Project was secured through the American Rescue Plan Act.