Howard County plans $3.5 million investment for two county-owned ice rinks

Howard County Executive Calvin Ball announced a plan to invest in the first county-owned ice rinks

The proposed ice rinks, which would use $3.5 million from the county's Fiscal Year 2027 Capital Budget, would be additions to the Meadowbrook Athletic Complex in Ellicott City.

What would be included?

The proposal includes two full-sized ice rinks, restrooms, seating for spectators at each rink, food and beverage options, locker rooms for participants and officials, off-ice training space, and a shared entranceway with the existing facility.

County officials say the ice rink facilities would have 100% use of electricity, which eliminates fossil fuel use, stormwater management, a solar-ready roof, and shading.

"Right now, too many families in Howard County are forced to travel to other jurisdictions just to find ice," Ball said in a statement. "For some families, those long drives, those late nights, those early mornings, and those added costs mean not being able to participate at all."

Ball continued, "This is not just another sheet of ice for skaters, but it creates opportunities. It gives our young people a place to grow, to compete, and to belong. It gives families more time together and less time on the road. It's about building something that strengthens our entire community. Today, we're creating a place where dreams can take shape and where the future of Howard County can truly take flight on ice."

A closer ice option for residents

County officials say the two new ice rinks would provide a year-round venue and programming close to home, including public skating, lessons, summer camps, youth and adult leagues, figure skating clubs, youth hockey groups, and special events.

Officials also say that with more than 50 school-based teams in the Maryland Student Hockey League. these ice rinks would give teams a closer place to compete.

"The Ice Rink Facility project is an investment that creates value in a lot of ways," said Howard County Recreation and Parks Director Nick Mooneyhan. "It expands access for our residents, supports local businesses, and over time gives back to the community far beyond the initial investment."