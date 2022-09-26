Howard Co. Police seeking two deadly hit-and-run drivers within 10 days

BALTIMORE - Howard County Police are searching for two drivers responsible for a pair of deadly hit-and-run crashes in less than two weeks.

Police said 55-year-old Timothy Wise, from Columbia, was driving a motorized bicycle when he struck and killed by a car around 3 a.m. on Sunday along Route 175 in Elkridge.

"It's obviously very dark in that particular section and in the middle of the night," said Seth Hoffman, with the Howard County Police Department.

Police said the driver of the car took off.

"When he was ejected from that bike, he was struck by another vehicle in the roadway," Hoffman said.

Police said the driver of that second car remained at the on scene.

Officers are offering up to a $5,000 reward for information on the driver who left the scene.

"Given the time of night, how few cars were on the road at the time, we're really asking for the public to help us with anything at this point," Hoffman said.

Ten days earlier, and five miles away, 69-year-old William Shaffer was killed when he was struck by a car along Washington Boulevard in Laurel.

Police are looking for the driver of a white Ford Explorer with right, front-end damage.

"There is a reward of $5,000 for that case as well and we're still looking for information," Hoffman said.

Al Schell, Columbia: 9.38 "People are maniacs. (cut to 9.47) People just don't care. They drive aggressively in and out of lanes. It's very frustrating."

Police said Wise was on his motorized bicycle in the second lane from the right.

Officers said that's legal, but they recommend riding in the far right lane or shoulder when possible.

"That's a little surprising because if you hit somebody, you'd think a normal, caring person would stop and check on the person," said Columbia resident Al Schell.