Howard Co. Police say at least 21 cars reportedly broken into overnight

BALTIMORE - At least 21 cars were reportedly broken into overnight in Howard County, according to police.

Howard County Police said the car break-ins and thefts happened in Elkridge and Columbia.

Officers responded to the break-ins on Montgomery Road, Sandpiper Court, Whisper Way, Rowanberry Drive and Diggers Lane in Elkridge.

Additionally, there were reports of car break-ins in Columbia on Columbia 100 Parkway & Executive Park Drive, Executive Park Drive, Webbed Foot Way, Saddle Drive and Columbia Road.

Police said there may be more victims.