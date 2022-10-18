Howard Co. Police say at least 21 cars reportedly broken into overnight
BALTIMORE - At least 21 cars were reportedly broken into overnight in Howard County, according to police.
Howard County Police said the car break-ins and thefts happened in Elkridge and Columbia.
Officers responded to the break-ins on Montgomery Road, Sandpiper Court, Whisper Way, Rowanberry Drive and Diggers Lane in Elkridge.
Additionally, there were reports of car break-ins in Columbia on Columbia 100 Parkway & Executive Park Drive, Executive Park Drive, Webbed Foot Way, Saddle Drive and Columbia Road.
Police said there may be more victims.
