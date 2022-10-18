Watch CBS News
Howard Co. Police say at least 21 cars reportedly broken into overnight

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE - At least 21 cars were reportedly broken into overnight in Howard County, according to police.

Howard County Police said the car break-ins and thefts happened in Elkridge and Columbia.

Officers responded to the break-ins on Montgomery Road, Sandpiper Court, Whisper Way, Rowanberry Drive and Diggers Lane in Elkridge.

Additionally, there were reports of car break-ins in Columbia on Columbia 100 Parkway & Executive Park Drive, Executive Park Drive, Webbed Foot Way, Saddle Drive and Columbia Road.

Police said there may be more victims.

CBS Baltimore Staff
First published on October 18, 2022 / 6:06 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

