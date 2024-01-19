Howard and Carroll counties embrace winter's second snow

BALTIMORE -- By now, the snow is no surprise for many people in Carroll and Howard counties.

WJZ spent Friday talking with neighbors about the second snowy weather event of the week.

Neighbors we spoke with say this is something they are getting used to.

Many of them got up and got to work and treated the weather just like another day in the snow.

"I grew up with it in western Pennsylvania and so I'm used to this snow," said Joseph John Jr. 'Jay' Redolec.

For him, it's a chance to slow down and take it all in.

"it's refreshing to get out and breathe some fresh air when it's a little quieter at the pace is a little slow that are everyday rush," said Redolec.

But down the street a couple of kids are kicking it up a notch——

"We went sledding," said Natalie Yun. "It can get annoying sometimes. But it's really fun through."

They tell WJZ the key to sledding is finding the perfect spot.

"But some people get to scared," jokingly said to her neighbor.

Around Howard County many neighborhoods look just like theirs.

Slushy roads, families playing in the snow or shoveling.

Some empty cars even stuck on the side of the road as the snow passed through.

Over in Carroll County, after roads were treated it was back to business for some people like Laura Beetle.

"The roads are fine. I have a four-wheel drive truck it's pretty heavy, so I am not that worried. I am cautious. I do not drive fast," said Laura Beetle.

And while the cold temperatures stick around, the best piece of advice for drivers: Take it easy.

"Drive slow and be smart," said Beetle.