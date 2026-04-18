Pests, insects, and bugs are back earlier than usual, experts say

As spring and warmer temps ramp up, many people are beginning to find critters in their homes.

36% of Americans have reported seeing ants, and another 21% have seen a cockroach in their home, according to an online survey conducted by The Harris Poll on behalf of the National Pest Management Association (NPMA).

"Pests are looking for three things. Food, water, and shelter, and one of the most important things inside of a home is going to be humidity and moisture," said Dr. Michael Bentley, the vice president of Training and Technical Services for the NPMA.

They say their early-year appearances can be attributed to the weather.

"Weather is one of the most important drivers for pest pressure in and around our homes and across the country. So, what we're typically seeing this time of year is we start to see temperatures start to creep up, and we also start to see an increase in rainfall," said Bentley.

With a mild start to the winter and a drier spring, it is jump-starting pest season, with termites, stink bugs, and Asian lady beetles popping up earlier in the Mid-Atlantic and New England regions. Meanwhile, as temperatures rise, we can expect more ticks and stinging insects.

"One of the most important things that homeowners can do is try to identify and eliminate as many standing water conditions as they can around the property," said Bentley.

How to protect your home from pests

Below are a few simple steps you can take now, before pest problems pop up, to keep your home protected:

Kitchen: Cut off food sources. Empty and wipe cabinets before restocking. Store dry goods and pet foods in airtight containers.

Bathroom/Laundry: Fix areas prone to moisture. Check under sinks and around tubs/toilets for leaks; dry out wet areas and improve ventilation.

Basement/Garage: Declutter and Seal. Reduce clutter. Replace cardboard storage with plastic bins and tight lids. Seal cracks, gaps, and utility entry points. Watch for droppings and gnaw marks.

Outside: Fortify the Perimeter: Repair screens, weatherstripping, and gaps around doors/windows. Correct drainage and clean gutters. Trim vegetation away from the home. Remove decaying wood that attracts wood-destroying pests.

"At the first signs of activity, make sure you alert your pest management professional. These problems can quickly exacerbate and become a major full-blown infestation, so work with your pest pro at the first signs of activity," Bentley added.

To learn more, visit the National Pest Management Association's website or go to PestWorld.org