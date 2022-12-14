How to navigate icy roads on your commute

BALTIMORE (WJZ) -- Thursday's weather is expected to bring slick conditions on the road due to freezing rain in the forecast.

Plan for patchy ice in the Baltimore area to more widespread slick conditions further north and west. Please use extra caution as roads may appear wet but actually be icy.

The Maryland Department of Transportation has some tips on driving to survive in winter weather.

Before getting behind the wheel, try to delay your commute to give road crews time to salt the roads. If you need to drive, allow yourself extra time to get where you're going.

Here are some more actions MDOT suggests before hitting the road:

Take time to remove all ice or snow from your car, concentrating on the windows, wipers, mirrors and lights. You need to see and be seen by others.

Pack a winter driving survival kit – include a shovel, blanket, water, jumper cables, flares, snacks and a flashlight.

Before taking to the road, go to CHART to view traffic cameras

Check your car's antifreeze, oil, battery, defroster, heater, wipers and washer fluid level.

Travel with plenty of gas in the tank.

Inspect the tires to be sure there is adequate tread. Check air pressure to ensure proper inflation. Use radials or chains during snow emergencies.

When you're driving, MDOT said:

When roadways are icy or snow-covered, never drive as you would during clear weather and when road surfaces are dry.

Beware: Four-wheel drive vehicles are just as vulnerable to slipping on ice as regular two-wheel drive vehicles.

Increase following distance between your vehicle and others on the road, especially snowplows. Packed snow and ice create a smooth, glass-like surface beneath your tires, making it difficult to control your vehicle. So, keep your distance.

"Don't Crowd the Plow" – Never pass a snow plow or salt truck, and be especially respectful of a plow train! A plow train is a group of trucks that forms a line across lanes to clear snow. Operators may not see you and your car may get caught on a snow-covered plow edge

Bridges and ramps freeze first and may be especially difficult to navigate.

If you're in trouble:

If you are stranded, don't abandon your vehicle. The safest place to wait for help is in your car. If your car breaks down, move your vehicle as far off the roadway as possible and lift the hood. Leave a distress signal, such as a scarf, hanging from the window. Note: If you abandon your vehicle, it will be subject to towing, ticketing and a fine.

If your car begins to skid, don't slam on your brakes. Take your foot off the gas pedal and immediately steer in the direction of the skid.

#WJZFirstAlert

Freezing rain arrives in Western Maryland around midnight and spreads across northern and some of central Maryland between 4-6am. It will transition to plain rain in the Baltimore area mid morning. #WJZAlertDay pic.twitter.com/dYiMSLxoGq — Meg McNamara (@MegWJZ) December 14, 2022

The highest ice totals will be in Garrett & Allegany Counties which is why they are under Ice Storm Warnings starting Wednesday evening.

Ice totals up to half an inch are possible, with sleet accumulations up to one inch expected.

This combined with winds gusting near 45 mph will make travel very dangerous in far western parts of the state. Power outages and downed trees are likely.

The wintry mix will begin around midnight and spread into Central Maryland between 4 to 6 a.m.

A Winter Weather Advisory for northern and central Maryland, including the Baltimore area from late tonight through Thursday afternoon.

Freezing rain will lead to ice totals of one to two-tenths of an inch.

It looks like the change over to a cold and persistent rain will be in the mid-morning so plan for a soggy day and night from there.

Rain totals could exceed 2" in some isolated spots, but in general between 1-2" of total rainfall can be expected by late Thursday night.

The storm system will move quickly out of the area, with most areas drying out before sunrise.