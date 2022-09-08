How to flush your home if you're no longer under a Boil Water Advisory

BALTIMORE -- A precautionary Boil Water Advisory was lifted Wednesday for parts of Baltimore and Baltimore County after E. coli contamination was detected in West Baltimore water samples over the weekend.

Now, residents in those areas are asked to flush the remaining water from their homes and take a few other steps, just to be sure.

The Baltimore Department of Public Works said residents should take these steps after the lifting of a Boil Water Advisory:

Run all cold water taps for 15 minutes

If you have a single-lever faucet, set it to run cold water

Begin with the lowest faucet in your home or business and then open the other faucets one at a time, moving from your lowest floor to your highest

After 15 minutes, turn off your faucets in reverse order, from highest to lowest

You should also flush your refrigerator's water lines. Here's a video by a filter company on how to do that

All ice made since the boil water advisory was put in place should be discarded, as well as the next three batches

Ice maker containers should be wiped clean with a solution of two tablespoons of bleach to one gallon of water

The advisory remains in effect for the following boundaries in West Baltimore: North and South Riggs Avenue to West Franklin Street and East and West Carey Street to Pulaski Avenue.

DPW

Residents in the areas that remain under Boil Water Advisory should continue to boil water for one minute before consuming, or use bottled water, the agency said.

The reason for the partial lifting is that the DPW is waiting for lab data to confirm there's no E.coli in the remaining advisory area. It's unclear when those results will be back.

Here's DPW's Interactive Map detailing the boundaries.