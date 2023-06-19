Watch CBS News
How to celebrate Juneteenth in Baltimore

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Monday marks Juneteenth, a holiday honoring and celebrating the official end to slavery in the United States.

The holiday has been sacred to many Black communities for more than a century, but it has become widely recognized since it was designated a federal holiday in 2021

June 19 marks the day in 1865 enslaved African Americans in Galveston, Texas found out they had been freed. This was two years after President Abraham Lincoln's Emancipation Proclamation, and months after the Confederacy surrendered in the Civil War. 

Celebrations are taking place across the country in honor of Juneteenth. Baltimore's official Juneteenth celebration, the AFRAM Festival, happened over the weekend. 

Here's what buzzing in the Baltimore area on the holiday:

  • Sponsored by the NAACP, a Juneteenth 5k kicks off in Columbia along Harriet Tubman lane at 8 a.m.
