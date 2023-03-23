Watch CBS News
Local News

How the Roy McGrath e-book could affect his criminal case

/ The Baltimore Banner

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

The mysterious book purporting to tell the true story about fugitive former government official Roy McGrath was published on Wednesday morning.

Political insiders and others fascinated with McGrath's case quickly started reading the 52-page book, which author Ryan Cooper claims was written with cooperation from McGrath. Law enforcement is reading as well, and legal experts expect the book will affect McGrath's federal case on charges of wire fraud, theft and falsifying a document - if he is ever tried.

... this story by Pamela Wood and Tim Prudente continues. Read the rest at The Baltimore Banner: How the Roy McGrath e-book could affect his criminal case

First published on March 23, 2023 / 12:00 PM

© 2023 The Baltimore Banner. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.