Watch CBS News
Local News

How Marylanders can prepare their homes for winter and lower heating bills

By
Kellye Lynn
Kellye Lynn
Kellye Lynn is an award-winning journalist who serves as an anchor/reporter at WJZ CBS Baltimore. She rejoined the station in 2026 after working in the same capacity for more than a decade at WJLA-TV in the Washington, D.C. area.
Read Full Bio
Kellye Lynn

/ CBS Baltimore

Add CBS News on Google

As oil prices climb, Marylanders are bracing for higher home heating costs this winter.

CBS News Baltimore spoke with a personal finance expert about steps homeowners can take now to prepare their homes for colder weather and keep energy bills down.

Kimberly Palmer, a personal finance expert with NerdWallet, recommends cleaning air filters every three months and disconnecting outdoor hoses to prevent water from freezing and expanding, potentially causing pipes or outdoor spigots to burst.

Palmer also recommends requesting a home energy audit through your utility company. Some companies offer free audits that include an in-person inspection to identify leaks and drafts.

The auditor then provides recommendations to help make your home more energy efficient.

"And then based on whatever recommendations the auditor makes, you might want to take certain steps," Palmer said. "A really common one that can boost your energy efficiency is fixing insulation problems because sometimes there isn't sufficient insulation in attics or other drafty areas, and then the heat is just leaving the home really easily."

Palmer also recommends turning down your thermostat when you're away from home to help reduce energy costs.

If you're struggling to pay your heating bill, contact your utility company to ask whether you qualify for a hardship program that could lower your bill or allow you to pause payments.

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue