How Marylanders can prepare their homes for winter and lower heating bills

As oil prices climb, Marylanders are bracing for higher home heating costs this winter.

CBS News Baltimore spoke with a personal finance expert about steps homeowners can take now to prepare their homes for colder weather and keep energy bills down.

Kimberly Palmer, a personal finance expert with NerdWallet, recommends cleaning air filters every three months and disconnecting outdoor hoses to prevent water from freezing and expanding, potentially causing pipes or outdoor spigots to burst.

Palmer also recommends requesting a home energy audit through your utility company. Some companies offer free audits that include an in-person inspection to identify leaks and drafts.

The auditor then provides recommendations to help make your home more energy efficient.

"And then based on whatever recommendations the auditor makes, you might want to take certain steps," Palmer said. "A really common one that can boost your energy efficiency is fixing insulation problems because sometimes there isn't sufficient insulation in attics or other drafty areas, and then the heat is just leaving the home really easily."

Palmer also recommends turning down your thermostat when you're away from home to help reduce energy costs.

If you're struggling to pay your heating bill, contact your utility company to ask whether you qualify for a hardship program that could lower your bill or allow you to pause payments.