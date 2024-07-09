Lack of background check training allowed Baltimore County teacher with 'red flags' to be rehired, report says

BALTIMORE -- A state report this week found public and private school officials lacked training on background checks, which allowed a former Baltimore County teacher with red flags to be hired and rehired. He was eventually convicted of sexual solicitation of a minor.

Mark Planamente is now serving five years in jail after pleading guilty last year to sexual solicitation of a minor.

The conduct stemmed from his time at Catholic High School in East Baltimore between 2015 and 2017, after he had already been recommended for termination by Baltimore County Public Schools the year prior.

A report published Monday by the state's Office of the Inspector General laid out how Planamente, then 30 years old, allegedly asked a female student on social media if she had a crush on him, an allegation substantiated by investigators.

He would be allowed to resign months later.

State investigators determined a Baltimore County Schools employee was not adequately trained on how to fill out background checks. The district is updating its definitions to include "grooming."

The report concluded that Catholic High School advised Sisters Academy against hiring him but checked "no" to the specific question of child abuse or sexual misconduct.

That allowed him to be hired at the middle school, where he held a teaching job at the time he was arrested in 2022. The state's Inspector General for Education says schools get it right 99.9 percent of the time.

"We want to be sure we get that 0.1 percent even further to protect students and employees," Rick Henry, Inspector General for Education, said.

The state's Department of Education will amend the Employment History form filled out by applicants to include a perjury clause, aimed at strengthening accountability.