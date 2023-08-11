Watch CBS News
House fire in Anne Arundel County under investigation

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- The Anne Arundel County Fire Department responded to a fire at a home in the 300 block of Patuxent River Road in Harwood Friday morning.  

The fire is now under control, and crews are still working to extinguish some hot spots.

No injuries have been reported at this time. 

ATF Special Agent Certified Fire Investigators also responded to assist the Anne Arundel County Fire Department at the scene. 

Fire investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire. 

This story is still developing and will be updated. 

