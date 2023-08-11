House fire in Anne Arundel County under investigation

BALTIMORE -- The Anne Arundel County Fire Department responded to a fire at a home in the 300 block of Patuxent River Road in Harwood Friday morning.

Update on Residential Fire: Fire is under control. Crews remain on the scene extinguishing some hot spots. Fire Investigators (FI) are also on scene and will work to determine the origin and cause. No injuries reported at this time. pic.twitter.com/WQWv2yKBR5 — Anne Arundel County Fire Department (@AACoFD) August 11, 2023

The fire is now under control, and crews are still working to extinguish some hot spots.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

ATF Special Agent Certified Fire Investigators also responded to assist the Anne Arundel County Fire Department at the scene.

Fire investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.

pic.twitter.com/X4NHO51NJ2 — Anne Arundel County Fire Department (@AACoFD) August 11, 2023

This story is still developing and will be updated.