Hot with storms expected Saturday in Maryland

Happy Saturday, Maryland!

It'll be another hot day on Saturday. A few showers and or storms are possible, as well, but don't cancel your plans.

More heat this weekend

It was warm on both Thursday and Friday to close out the work week. High temperatures reached the upper 80s to low 90s. More of the same is on the way for Saturday. In fact, temperatures may be a few degrees warmer this afternoon.

Highs peak from around 90° to the mid-90s for the first half of the weekend. Humidity values will be borderline.

Saturday is the warmer half of the weekend but Sunday will be only a couple of degrees cooler with slightly higher humidity values.

Temperatures cool by early in the work week down into the mid to upper 80s.

Storm chances return

While this weekend won't be a washout, we will still have some wet weather move through the state. Much of the day Saturday looks dry. Clouds mixed with sunshine during the morning hours. At some points of the day, more clouds may cover the sky vs sunshine and by later this afternoon into the evening, some of those clouds will produce showers and/or storms.

Our risk for severe weather overall is low. The best chance for strong storms, and storms in general, is in northern Maryland. A level 1 and 2 risk (of a 5 tier system) for severe weather is in place from south to north. The level 2 risk is for areas in northern Maryland. Not everyone in the risk area will see storms, however. A few scattered storms in that higher-risk zone could approach and potentially pass severe criteria. If we do have a stronger storm today, damaging winds would be the greatest threat. A couple of storms could also produce hail. An isolated downpour or two are also possible.

On Sunday, spotty showers and/or storms are expected.

We will also watch for storms a few days in the upcoming work week.

Heat to build back in

Maryland experiences a brief break from the heat and humidity on Monday and Tuesday. Enjoy it while it is here because heat along with humidity builds back in by midweek or so. Afternoon temperatures toward the end of the week will climb closer to 90°. That also comes along with more uncomfortable levels of humidity.