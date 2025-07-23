Hot & humid weather return to Maryland to close out the week

Heat and humidity ramp up this week in Maryland

Heat and humidity ramp up this week in Maryland

The string of comfortable, low-humidity days is coming to an end across the region, as a surge of July heat and humidity takes hold for the remainder of the week.

Humidity has been steadily increasing Wednesday, setting the stage for a warmer night ahead. Overnight lows will only drop into the low 70s for most, with a few isolated spots dipping into the upper 60s under partly cloudy skies.

Thursday will feel more like midsummer, with highs reaching the upper 80s to lower 90s. Combined with the rising humidity, heat index values will climb into the upper 90s by the afternoon.

The peak of the heat arrives Friday. Highs are expected to soar into the mid to upper 90s, with oppressive humidity pushing the heat index above 105 degrees in some locations. In addition to the dangerous heat, there's a marginal risk for severe weather Friday afternoon. Damaging wind gusts, frequent lightning, and heavy rainfall capable of causing isolated flash flooding will all be possible.

Saturday continues the trend of intense summer weather, with highs in the low to mid 90s and heat index values again exceeding 100. Thunderstorm chances return by the afternoon, and the threat for an isolated severe storm and flash flooding persists.

More of the same is expected Sunday, though temperatures may moderate slightly, with highs near 90. However, high humidity and the potential for strong storms will continue.

Relief from the heat may arrive briefly early next week. Monday and Tuesday will remain dry but hot, with highs in the 90s. A cold front is expected to move through Wednesday, bringing another round of storms and, potentially, a refreshing drop in humidity to close out the week.

Residents are advised to stay hydrated, limit outdoor activities during peak heat hours, and remain alert for changing weather conditions through the weekend.