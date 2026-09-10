Hot and humid Thursday across Maryland, rain returns tonight

Plan on one more hot day across Maryland with high temperatures around 90°. Showers and storms Thursday night will bring less muggy weather and more comfortable air by Friday afternoon.

Hot and muggy weather Thursday in Baltimore, storms at night

Clouds will break for some sunshine during the day Thursday. Hot weather returns Thursday afternoon, but this go around will also be more humid. High temperatures top out around 90°. Feels like temperatures will reach the lower to middle 90s.

Showers and a few thunderstorms are possible this evening into tonight. Some locally heavy downpours are possible, especially Baltimore City and points south. Lows will fall to near 70°.

A few showers may linger into the first part of the Friday morning commute. Any of the showers should be gone by 8 a.m. Look for clouds to give way to breaks of sunshine Friday afternoon. Humidity levels will drop throughout the day with highs topping out in the lower 80s.

We'll have excellent weather Friday evening for those celebrating Rosh Hashana. Expect dry conditions with a partly cloudy sky with temperatures in the 70s.

Mixture of sun and showers this weekend across Maryland

Near normal temperatures will return to Maryland heading into the upcoming weekend.

Scattered showers will develop Saturday afternoon and evening. The driest part of Saturday will be during the morning hours. Showers and a few thunderstorms will be possible Saturday night. Some locally heavy downpours are possible.

Sunday may feature a few showers and storms as well, both during the morning and afternoon. The steadiest and most widespread coverage of any rain should be early in the day with the coverage more isolated during the afternoon and evening.

Monday will start muggy, but will feature breezy and refreshing weather as humidity drops along with plenty of sunshine with highs in the low 80s.