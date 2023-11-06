Hootie & The Blowfish coming to Merriweather in August

BALTIMORE -- Hootie & The Blowfish is coming to Merriweather Post Pavilion in August 2024, Live Nation announced Monday.

The performance comes as a part of the rock band's Summer Camp with Trucks Tour, which features special guests Collective Soul, and Edwin McCain.

The concert will take place at Merriweather Post Pavilion on August 3, 2024, at 7 p.m.

General on-sale begins Friday, November 10.

Tickets can be purchased at hootie.com.