Homicide investigation underway at Cockeysville apartment complex

By Amy Kawata

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A homicide investigation is underway Wednesday morning at a Cockeysville apartment complex, Baltimore County police have confirmed to WJZ. 

The incident happened early morning at the Dulaney Springs complex near Queensbridge Court. 

WJZ's Amy Kawata says neighbors told her they heard a single gunshot around 5 a.m. 


The neighbors said not only is the sound unusual for the area, but the timing of it makes it particularly out of the ordinary. 

"I heard one loud gunshot," said resident Alexis Wade. "It was real real loud, and the crazy part about it was I was like, 'I must be dreaming because we don't hear sounds like this in this neighborhood.'"

An investigation is ongoing. This is a developing story and will be updated. 

First published on December 7, 2022 / 7:49 AM

