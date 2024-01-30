Homicide investigation underway after man found unresponsive inside vacant building

BALTIMORE -- A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found unresponsive in Southwest Baltimore, police said Tuesday.

Officers responded to a vacant building in the 1100 block of West Baltimore Street around 8:06 a.m., where they found an unidentified man suffering from trauma to the body.

Medics arrived at the location and pronounced the victim dead on the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.