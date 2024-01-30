Watch CBS News
Local News

Homicide investigation underway after man found unresponsive inside vacant building

By Christian Olaniran

/ CBS Baltimore

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

BALTIMORE -- A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found unresponsive in Southwest Baltimore, police said Tuesday.

Officers responded to a vacant building in the 1100 block of West Baltimore Street around 8:06 a.m., where they found an unidentified man suffering from trauma to the body.

Medics arrived at the location and pronounced the victim dead on the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

Christian Olaniran
img-3764.jpg

Christian Olaniran is a Digital Producer for CBS News Baltimore, where he writes stories on diverse topics including politics, arts, culture, sports and more. He also creates engaging social media content to complement news coverage.

First published on January 30, 2024 / 12:28 PM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.