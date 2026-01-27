Man arrested for 2025 homicide in Anne Arundel County, victim found in Baltimore

A man was arrested for the 2025 murder of a person who was found shot to death in Baltimore, according to Anne Arundel County Police.

Police said 29-year-old Wilson Estuardo Marroquin Caceros was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds on August 18, 2025, in the 2700 block of Manokin Street.

Offices located 28-year-old Bryan Alberto Cazares in St. Mary's, Maryland, after issuing an arrest warrant on Jan. 23. Cazares, from Beltsville, Maryland, has been charged with first-and second-degree murder.

Baltimore police determined that Marroquin Caceros and Cazares were together on August 17, 2025, in the 1700 block of Fullerton Road in Edgewater, in Anne Arundel County. Police said the homicide happened in Anne Arundel County, and Marroquin Caceros was taken to Baltimore.

The Anne Arundel County Police Department charged Cazares.

Anyone with information about this homicide investigation is asked to call police at 410-222-4731 or call the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line at 410-222-4700.