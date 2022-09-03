Homeless man detained in connection with Earleville home invasion, Cecil County deputies say

BALTIMORE -- Cecil County Sheriff's Office deputies have arrested a homeless man in connection with a home invasion that happened in Earleville, Maryland, on Thursday night, according to authorities.

Deputies received a report of a home invasion that involved a gunshot in the 6900 block of Augustine Herman Highway around 9:30 p.m., authorities said.

Once they arrived at the residence, deputies learned that an 83-year-old woman and an 84-year-old man had been inside the home at the time 19-year-old Luis Fernando Guscoa had allegedly attempted to burglarize the place, deputies said.

The man told law enforcement officials that he was reading his Bible while his wife was watching television in the living room when they heard a noise and realized that someone had forced their way into the rear door of their home, according to authorities.

The couple heard their dog barking at the top of the steps, indicating that someone was in the basement, deputies said.

At that point, the 84-year-old man fetched a handgun and went to the top of the steps, according to authorities. He saw Guscoa stick his head out of one of the rooms in the basement and toward the bottom of the stairwell.

The 84-year-old man fired off a round as Guscoa allegedly approached him, but the round did not strike Guscoa, deputies said.

The man told deputies that he did not intend to shoot Guscoa. He only wanted to warn Guscoa not to come any closer, according to authorities.

Guscoa was still in the basement when deputies arrived at the residence. They ordered him up the stairs and placed him under arrest, according to authorities.

Guscoa is facing charges of home invasion, first-degree burglary, and two counts of fourth-degree burglary, deputies said.